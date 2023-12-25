Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. CWM LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $77,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWST traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 192,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

