Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,610,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,293,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,009,000 after buying an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 304,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.92. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,584 shares of company stock worth $2,323,056 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.