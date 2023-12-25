Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 21,179 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,530. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

