Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 4,796 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,320,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,997,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $64.50. 1,633,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

