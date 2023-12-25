Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 1,678 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in LPL Financial by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after buying an additional 1,188,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $217,799,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after buying an additional 785,347 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,833,000 after buying an additional 380,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.76. The company had a trading volume of 666,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,575. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.13. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

