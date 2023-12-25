Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHG traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,987. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

