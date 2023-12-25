Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

