Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 7,187 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion comprises 4.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 770.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SKY traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $74.59. 246,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,923. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $76.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

