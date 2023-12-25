Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,136,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

