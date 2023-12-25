iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

