Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.89 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

