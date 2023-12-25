TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $144.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

