Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Invests $267,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $52.12 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

