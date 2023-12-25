Metars Genesis Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $82.35 million and approximately $65,794.67 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.29852718 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $64,320.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

