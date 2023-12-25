SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.20 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $352.99 million and approximately $41.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,693.03 or 1.00017250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012031 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00134910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003605 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,517,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,517,977.3521397 with 1,249,801,993.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3433235 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $44,758,606.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

