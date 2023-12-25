Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000.

EFAV opened at $68.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

