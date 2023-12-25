Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $229.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

