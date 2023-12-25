Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

