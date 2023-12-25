249,793 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 249,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,431,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $73.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

