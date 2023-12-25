Northland Capital Management LLC Invests $20.48 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 13.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,898,000.

SGOV opened at $100.18 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44.

