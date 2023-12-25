Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 161,271 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,271 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 2.6% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

