Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Trims Stock Position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC cut its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,585 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT comprises 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 320,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AOMR opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:AOMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.86 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 35.89% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 24,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $240,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,531.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

