2,700 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Purchased by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Green Plains accounts for approximately 0.0% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Green Plains by 11.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

