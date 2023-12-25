Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Marathon Digital accounts for 0.0% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 5.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

