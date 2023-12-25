Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Bought by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,898 shares during the quarter. Applied Digital makes up 1.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.76% of Applied Digital worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614 over the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

