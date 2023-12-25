Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Acquires 1,783,368 Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) by 330.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783,368 shares during the period. Lilium makes up approximately 0.4% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned 0.61% of Lilium worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LILM. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lilium during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Lilium by 289.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 230.7% during the second quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 130.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 187,857 shares during the period. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 181.5% during the second quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $1.21 on Monday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

