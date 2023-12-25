Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,045,000 after buying an additional 827,464 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,378,000 after buying an additional 570,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after buying an additional 579,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,017,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,217,000 after buying an additional 454,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $50.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.4221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.