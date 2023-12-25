6,739 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $44.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

