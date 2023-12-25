First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Boosted by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.9% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 221,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

