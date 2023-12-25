Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,646 iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBF stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $107.08.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

