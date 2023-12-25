Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,117,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,081,000 after acquiring an additional 547,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 198,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 172,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 10.8% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,823,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 274,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

