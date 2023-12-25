Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 33.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after acquiring an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.18.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

