1,107 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 304,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $220.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.73. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

