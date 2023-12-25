Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RA stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 11.62%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -1,945.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

