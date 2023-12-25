Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $222.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.53 and a fifty-two week high of $224.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

