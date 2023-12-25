Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $17.24 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.43 and its 200 day moving average is $372.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

