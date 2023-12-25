Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 192,024 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $40.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

