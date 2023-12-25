Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.