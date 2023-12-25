32,609 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

