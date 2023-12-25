Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

