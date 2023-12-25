Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USMV stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

