Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $70.94 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $70,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 45,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after buying an additional 172,031 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $281,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.