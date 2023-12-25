Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $5,671,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $23,022,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $79.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

