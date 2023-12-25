Fei USD Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $117,075.02 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00023620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,667.26 or 1.00017778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012041 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010606 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00137401 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,453,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,026 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,453,693.83082771 with 13,195,026.44806542 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93925355 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $108,867.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

