Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,080 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $1.3568 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

