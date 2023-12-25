STP Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.31 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. STP has a market capitalization of $126.30 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00023620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,667.26 or 1.00017778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012041 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010606 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00137401 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06484126 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,486,754.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

