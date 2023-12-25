Metahero (HERO) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Metahero has a market cap of $26.17 million and $796,764.21 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.