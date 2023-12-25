Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.21 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $55.98.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

