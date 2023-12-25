Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BRC alerts:

Insider Activity at BRC

In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,476,419.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,476,419.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,224.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,975 over the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRCC

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $765.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

BRC Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.