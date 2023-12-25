GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $22,805,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $310,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $77.58 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

